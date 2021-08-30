To the editor:
We live on an island, and an island has its limits. The massive traffic backup last Wednesday was a reminder that we have but two roads in and out of town, and the town itself is laced with narrow streets. We are a community built on ledge and rocks surrounded by water. Our environment is one defined by ocean, rivers, sand, marsh and vernal ponds, so it is fragile. After a rainfall many of our clamming spots are regularly shut down due to stormwater pollution. (This was supposed to be a priority of the city three years ago, as mandated by the commonwealth.)
Lenient interpretation of our zoning ordinances continue to ruin the character of many of our neighborhoods. In many ways, we are living on the edge. The fantasy that we -- or any other city -- can build our way to prosperity has long been exhausted, but it remains our city’s battle cry.
Yet in a July 14 Gloucester Daily Times letter titled “Room to accommodate all,” Robin Hubbard took a strong position. New homeowners and developers are welcome because we are a welcoming community. Come on down! Ms. Hubbard is a candidate for an at-large City Council seat.
She doubled down on that position again in the Times on Aug. 16: She is an “advocate for private property rights and understands how development rights are bartered and traded within the city. “ She stated “I will always protect property rights first.” The public has a right to know what she means by these cryptic statements, but it appears that she is eager open the doors wide for development. That may include her own 23 landlocked acres in West Gloucester that she has been trying for years to develop as a real estate agent. At least we know where she stands. If you are wiling to concede that zoning ordinances and environmental laws should be overridden by these “private rights”, then she is your candidate.
What about the other candidates for the City Council or mayoral positions? Are they worried about our future? How do they feel about our infrastructure, environmental and development issues? Are they a priority? Specifically what would they like to see accomplished? Do they have a plan? We need to ask these questions. If not, the Gloucester we love will become only a memory. It’s campaign season, so let’s hear it for -- and from -- the candidates.
Dennis McGurk
Gloucester