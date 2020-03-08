To the editor:
As a superintendent of schools for many years in both Maine and now in Rockport, it has been my normal professional practice not to respond directly to letters to the editor unless I feel it is absolutely necessary to defend the integrity and reputation of the educational institution that I am entrusted to lead, on behalf of the young people it serves.
The children who attend our schools are our community’s most precious asset and its most important hope for a brighter future in the troubled world in which we live. Therefore, this is one of those rare moments that I feel I must respond to the letter to the editor titled “How school choice drains Rockport resources” that was published last Friday in the Gloucester Daily Times.
In that letter it is erroneously stated that “school choice students cost Rockport at least $800,000 per year more than the revenue they bring in.” In my thorough and careful analysis of the financial effect of having choice students in the Rockport school system (which I have presented repeatedly in public session this year), I have determined that that the effect is essentially revenue neutral.
The essential question I asked in my study was, if these students were not with us would we be able to reduce the number of classroom teachers serving both Rockport resident students as well as their classmates who are from choice communities?
My final conclusion was that the overall monetary effect of having school choice at this time is essentially a financial wash.
At the lower grade levels, we would need the same level of staffing to meet established class-size policies set by School Committee policy regardless of the presence or absence of the choice students. At the middle and high school levels, it’s a more complex analysis, as students receive their education through expert subject area specialists and talented elective teachers. Although some reductions in staffing levels and in other areas such as supplies would result if school choice students were to be eliminated, they are more than balanced by the surplus created at the lower levels.
Beyond the financial review, I would be remiss if I did not emphasize the more important value to our educational system and to our community of welcoming choice students to our schools. These motivated young people do so for a variety of reasons but mostly because they feel it is the right fit for them as they pursue the knowledge and skills necessary to grow and mature as human beings and to best meet the goals they have set for themselves and their futures as they pursue their own personal dreams. Their presence is valued and valuable; it helps us add to the needed depth and breadth of our programmatic offerings for all students in our classrooms in our elective, co-curricular and extracurricular programs. Quite simply, they add immensely to the heart and soul of the public schools in Rockport.
The writer of last week’s letter also states at the end of his submission that “Unfortunately, it appears that the only way we can get the attention of the School Committee on this issue is to deny their ability to ‘‘kick the can down the road’ and cover this up with more money from the override … An override now is putting the cart before the horse.”
This statement could not be farther from the truth and is inflammatory in nature.
The need for and the overall size of the override request in Rockport to support the schools this year has been clearly predicted for many years through the most transparent and public means possible and adheres 100% to the town/school funding modeled that was put in place six years ago which clearly documented the timing and need for this essential funding mechanism to occur at this time.
I urge all Rockport residents to attend town meeting this year on April 4 to voice your opinion and to help decide on the outcome of this critically important issue. I welcome any resident to make an appointment with me to review the school budget in person.
Robert Liebow
Superintendent of Schools
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.