To the editor:
I believe it is time for more fresh faces and new perspectives on the city of Gloucester School Committee. To that end, I have decided not to run for a fourth term. Along with another previously announced member retirement, this will make room for at least two non-incumbent candidates to be elected in the fall. This means that, as of Jan. 1, 2022, for the first time in well over a decade, the School Committee could be composed of a majority of new and relatively new members.
Unfortunately, because there currently are no term limits for the School Committee (although there should be), opportunities to refresh the roster are all too rare and we as a community cannot afford to squander them when they appear. So I am writing today to encourage any Gloucester citizens reading this to consider running for School Committee -- or at least passing this letter on to friends, family and colleagues and asking them to consider it.
If you are a parent concerned about how our students are going to recover from the 2020-2021 pandemic school year and want to help, you should run for School Committee. If you are a taxpayer concerned about the fact that, nearly every year, the district’s budget increases while student population decreases and/or services and positions are eliminated, you should run for School Committee. If you are a recent import to the city of Gloucester or a young alum of our district considering raising a family in Gloucester, you should run for School Committee.
If you are dissatisfied with the speed at which the district is evolving to keep up with modern educational demands, you should run for School Committee. If you are proud of the recent progress made by the district and want to keep it on what you feel is the right path, you should run for School Committee.
And if you are unsure about the process for running for or serving on the School Committee, you should feel free to reach out to me so I can try to answer your questions --and then you should run for School Committee.
Joel Favazza
Gloucester School Committee member, 2016-21