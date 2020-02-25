To the editor:
It seems so strange that less than two years ago, we all came together to rededicate Mattos Field in honor of Pvt. Joseph S. Mattos Jr. The dedicated, hard-working “Light Up Mattos” team raised more than $250,000 to restore and relight Mattos Field for the Gloucester community.
Now friends and family come together again to save Mattos Field, the memorial to Pvt. Joseph Mattos’ legacy. A first-generation American from Portagee Hill, Joseph died fighting in France during World War I. Joseph died Oct. 5, 1918, the day after his 19th birthday.
This new school will not only destroy Mattos Field, but what will happen to the historic Portagee Hill neighborhood? More students means more traffic, possibly backed up for blocks, creating gridlock in the morning and afternoon.
And how will Mattos Field, a former pond with a dam, brook and underground spring, support a massive structure and infrastructure? Sinkholes have increased nationwide with increased development and changes in groundwater levels. Sinkholes can come quickly and without warning to swallow cars, homes, buildings and sadly sometimes their occupants. At the very least, unstable sites can cause settling with massive structural damage.
Is Mattos Field the best site for the students and community? If Mattos Field is destroyed, the first lesson these students will learn is that our history is no longer honored and our fallen war heroes are to be forgotten.
Lisa Templeton
Fleming Island, Florida
The author is a great niece of Pvt. Joseph S. Mattos Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.