To the editor:
Gloucester students deserve modern schools fully capable of meeting the educational demands of 2020, not the 1970s and ‘80s that many seem to fondly remember.
More and more of Gloucester’s graduates leave Gloucester to find jobs -- jobs that Gloucester largely lacks. The companies that might provide those jobs hesitate to come to Gloucester in large part, because of the perceived quality of the schools.
Yes, Gloucester has great teachers and a community that cares about education. However, for that education to work, Gloucester needs facilities up to the task of pre-K education, special needs student obligations, handicapped accessibility and other mandates that cannot be adequately addressed in very old buildings.
No reasonable retrofit of 63- and 72 year-old buildings and trailers can do the job. Indeed, trying to fix them will cost Gloucester taxpayers the same or more than the new building proposal.
Stand by Gloucester, its students and their future: Vote Yes on 3.
Joseph Rosa
Gloucester