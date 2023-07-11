To the editor:
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Grant Program (part of the federal Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Bill) is providing grants to cities and towns to electrify their school bus fleets. Massachusetts cities and towns have until Aug. 22 to apply for these funds. Any public school district that provides or contracts bus services is eligible to apply, with priority given to schools in “high-need” communities, rural areas or on tribal land.
In a letter dated June 27, to Geoffrey Beckwith, executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, and Thomas Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren writes: “If half of the school buses in the U.S. went electric and used vehicle-to-grid (V2G) batteries, they could store enough energy to power ... 15 million school laptops —enough for nearly every high school student in the U.S. — for a month. Electric school buses also have fewer moving parts, so are easier and cheaper to maintain, and can have much lower fuel costs throughout their lifetime — and the money saved can instead be invested by school districts in our children’s education.”
This seems like one of the simpler solutions available to communities to decrease dependence on fossil fuels. I encourage our local school committees to act quickly, and apply for this funding.
Heather Atwood
Member, Town Green Advisory Council
Rockport