To the editor:
I am writing in response to a letter by Maya Sze of Tufts University (“Protecting an ocean monument,” Feb. 5). I appreciate her concerns. However, unless you have fished in those waters you are relying on outside information.
I fished those waters in the 60s for whiting, and also was on lobster boats. In all those years we never caught any coral or reefs. First of all, we could not reach the depth those corals and reefs are at. The canyons go down to more than 4,000 feet. Our draggers only fish in 100 fathoms, or 600 hundred feet, meaning we could not cause any harm at that depth.
.Also there is no factual evidence that our fisherman did any damage to whales and dolphins. There are no reports from the Coast Guard that a fishing boat killed a whale. If you look at the records, Celebrity Cruise Line ships killed eight whales and other freighters killed some.
The bottom line is we need those grounds for fishermen from Maine to Rhode Island. At this point, the issue is going to the Supreme Court.
Sam Parisi
Gloucester