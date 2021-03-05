To the editor:
One of the first lessons you teach children is, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.” I support wholeheartedly the remonstrations of Rockporters opposing the “F Biden” sign (”Expletive-laden political sign angers neighbors,” Feb. 27).
There are occasions when a community must stand up and say no. In the words of Boston lawyer Joseph Welch, remarking upon the verbal abuse lain by Wisconsin Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army-McCarthy hearings (1954), I also ask, “Have you no sense of decency?”
Mary Cresse
Rockport