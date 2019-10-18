To the editor:
The most recent meeting between President Trump and Democratic Party leaders that has made headlines on Oct. 16 is a perfect example of an “amygdala hijack.” It illustrates what happens when a very old part of our brain takes over from our prefrontal cortex — the area that defines who we are, that uses logic and reason, and thinks about consequences of our actions. Our limbic system has been honed to perfection over the last 200,000 years to secure our survival. Our very existence today is proof of its effectiveness — if our ancestors’ limbic systems had not protected us we would not be here.
Amygdala hijacks are common in daily life: Road rage, people pushing your button, screaming sessions at home or at work. We can’t do much about avoiding these hijacks because they happen when other things have gone wrong already and we are exasperated and angry.
In the immediate post-election period I had a shouting match with a relative that left me shaken for days. I was wondering, how did I let myself go, where was my more reasoned self?
I think we could all do well to recognize when our amygdala have hijacked us. My grandson learned in preschool that when he has an amygdala hijack (in preschool language: when you suddenly feel very upset) to count slowly to 10 and breathe deeply. We could all benefit from this advice.
