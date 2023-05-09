To the editor,
As a student at the Rockport Middle School who rides the bus every day, I am concerned about drivers not stopping for school buses.
Last week a driver passed the school bus on Railroad Avenue on my way home from school. Thankfully no one got hurt but this is a dangerous situation. This is not the first time that someone has illegally passed the school bus when the flashers were on, the stop sign was out, and kids were getting off the bus. Not only is this dangerous, but it’s also illegal. When behind the bus or on the other side of the road when that bus stops and the flashing lights go on, cars need to stop too! Please pay attention and keep the students of Rockport safe.
Taylor Peek