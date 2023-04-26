To the editor:
I seeking photographs or recollections of the William A. Robinson Basin in East Gloucester (now Beacon Marine Basin) c. 1935-1945.
The rich maritime history of Gloucester was enhanced when William A. Robinson increased the capabilities of his Ipswich shipbuilding business by establishing an outfitting and repair basin at East Gloucester.
The 51-foot ketch Santa Cruz was built by Robinson in 1939 at Ipswich. She was owned by a Ralph Zimmerman, who registered this yacht, giving her home port as Gloucester. We are not certain he lived there.
Ideally, photos of the basin from 1935 to '45 will show us the ketch. She was designed by the legendary Howard I. Chapelle, the subject of a biography I am writing.
If you have family members who recall the Robinson facility, I would love to hear from them, too.
Remarkably, Santa Cruz — once sailed by Zimmerman in the St. Petersburg to Habana race (1956), is still registered but we do not know where she is or who owns her.
Thank you for sharing this small window into the history of Gloucester with your readers.
Please reply to windships@earthlink.net.
Randle Biddle
Star, Idaho