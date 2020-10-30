To the editor:
As sent to U.S. Senator Ed Markey: We don’t see eye to eye on many issues but I do respect your right to have those views. Apparently you do not have the same belief.
I was appalled and embarrassed by your comments given on the Senate floor about now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s constitutional philosophy and, by inference, her.
“Originalism is just a fancy word for discrimination.” … among other smears.
A good man upon reflection would have apologized. A better man would have not said it.
I followed the Senate nomination hearing and saw the mostly respectful give and take by Democrats and Republicans. Two philosophies of governance were in clear display. Neither one is de facto more perfect than the other. They are political religions each with their own set of beliefs. In a pluralistic society we tolerate different beliefs. We do not name-call beliefs that are different than our own.
The Constitution is viewed by some as “a living document,” able to be reinterpreted and grow as needed, while others take an Originalism approach in which the intention of the authors is applied to current problems with growth by amendment. Depending on which political church you belong, you choose one. You defend it; you explain it; you worship at its altar; but you do not offer up non-believers as sacrifice to your believers.
Your constituent,
Bill Proposki
Rockport MA 01966