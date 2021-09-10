Letter: Sept. 11 and 20 years of friendship

To the editor:
I met Dan and Brenda Leahy while my home was used as a guest house about a year after the planes hit the World Trade Center. Brenda wanted to get Dan and her two children out of New Jersey where they lived. She had been to Gloucester a long time before and chose my home for their vacation.
Never would I have dreamed it would be a long-term relationship, with my eventually selling them a house here in Gloucester a few years later. But this is about surviving a tragedy. Dan worked for the Port Authority and at the time the plane crashed he was on the 74th floor. When the alarm sounded, Dan went to his boss and asked if they should leave; he was told to go back to his cubicle, as “it was probably a false alarm.” Shortly, people were rushing by him and his boss told him to get out of there. As Dan headed down the stairs with everyone, he saw the firefighters that were rushing up the stairs. They never made it and that impacted Dan’s life for a long time.
Brenda was at work when one of her co-workers told her what was happening. Cell service was cut off. Brenda had no contact. She had to leave. Driving down the highway, she started to freeze and pulled over and a police officer took over and brought her home. She was in a state of shock.
Dan was able to get out of the building and started to try and find a way home to New Jersey. The ferry had stopped. In shock, Dan walked over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge to get home. Brenda didn’t hear from Dan until 11:15 a.m. In those two-plus hours, Brenda thought he was gone. Dan had survived once before in the Trade Center when a bomb blew up in the parking garage. He managed to get out of the building, climbing up a few flights of stairs because the doors at the ground floor were all jammed.
Brenda didn’t see Dan until about 5 p.m. when she went with her brother to pick him up at a diner in New Jersey. As the trauma was wearing off, Dan still couldn’t get his life back. After seeking help and not getting better, their priest asked how Dan was doing. He managed to counsel Dan and got him better.
One of their longtime friends, Brenda, was an intern for a local news station and was filming local traffic from a helicopter at the time. They got to the World Trade Center as the second plane hit to see all of the destruction; she filmed a lot of horrible sights. Her camera was confiscated by the powers that be. She now suffers from PTSD.
There are many of you who know Dan and Brenda, as they became members of the Elks and Dan worked delivering meals on wheels for the Senior Center.
Dan passed away on Aug. 24, 2020. His son was quoted as saying “The last 19 years we had with dad was a gift.” Brenda will be at the Harvest Music Festival displaying her quilt for the 9/11 survivors from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the 1-4, C-2 lot at 65 Rogers St on the Gloucester Harbor Walk. It is a free concert this year with donations accepted to help keep Addison Gilbert Hospital services on Cape Ann.
Before I close, I would like to tell you about a nice woman I met at a retreat after 9/11. Her son had just gotten married and he was on one of the planes. I can’t remember which one, but she told me the story of the men on the last plane and how the male passengers tried to overtake the terrorists forcing it to crash into the field in Pennsylvania. She suffered from multiple sclerosis but was doing well. As a newly married man his new wife had all the rights to get information about her husband. His parents were devastated. His new wife would not give them any information. It has always been my hope and prayers that they were finally given the right to get any information on her son. I never got her name! My heart goes out to all of the 9-11 survivors and families, the deceased and their families, the people that died trying to save others -- policemen, firemen, workers and others! May God be with them all.
Olimpia Louise Palazzola
Gloucester