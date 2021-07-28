To the editor:
Last week my son and I dined at a four-star restaurant on Cape Ann. Upon reaching the hostess desk, we asked if the staff had been vaccinated, to which the hostess replied they weren’t required to be vaccinated or wear a mask. We decided to roll the dice and were seated (we’ve been fully vaccinated).
After five minutes of close conversation (the restaurant was packed!) we learned that our server wasn’t vaccinated and wasn’t wearing a mask and actually debated with my son as to whether a mask or vaccination prevented COVID! At this point, with all due respect, we requested a different server.
In spite of this huge hiccup, the meal was great. But going forward, while making a dinner reservation, I’ll ask in advance about the precautions being taken to protect customers.
Sadly, you can’t teach common sense so please, on behalf of those of us who love eating out and are constantly over-tipping servers to help them recover from their losses of 2020, if asked, mask up! My life may depend on it.
June Hayes
Rockport