To the editor:
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley/North Shore continues to assist older adults and individuals with disabilities during the COVID-19 crisis. We’ve adopted new ways of operating to meet the growing and changing needs of our communities. Staff continue to work remotely and our commitment to provide the right services to our consumers remains unchanged.
Care managers, who play a vital role, check in with consumers daily to assess well-being, any health or social issues and adjust care plans as needed. Some have become an elder’s emotional anchor of support, for those with few or no supports of their own.
Our community partners and others have come to our aid by volunteering as drivers for Meals on Wheels who deliver about 3,000 meals daily or make masks for the drivers and staff. Donations from foundations, businesses and individuals helped meet increased needs in our communities, provided personal protective equipment for staff who must remain in (safe) contact with our consumers, provide grocery shopping and delivery services to our homebound.
I am extremely thankful for the collective generosity that truly benefits our older consumers and gives our staff an emotional lift during this crisis.
Elder Services Merrimack Valley-North Shore remains open to serve the needs of our 28 communities and the consumers who live in them. If you, or someone you know needs help, please contact Information Services anytime at info@esmv.org.
Stay healthy and stay safe.
Joan Hatem-Roy
CEO, Elder Services Merrimack Valley-North Shore, Lawrence