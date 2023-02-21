To the editor,
Reading and writing about rape is not easy.
Christian Wade reported on the Times' Feb. 17 front page ("State makes progress processing untested rape kits") that "the state is working through a backlog of untested rape kits ... sitting in a state crime lab, in some cases for decades."
The numbers are staggering: 6,500 evidence collection kits requiring review, 2400 of which did not need testing because "information was insufficient...(or) the survivor declined."
Please pause and reflect on this number. Sixty-five hundred people, overwhelmingly female, underwent the collection of evidence, often immediately after a traumatic event. Their perpetrators may have raped other people whose kits sit untested, or who declined to report.
While grateful progress is being made, I am deeply troubled by the question, "Is rape a crime?" Michelle Bowdler writes in her 2020 book of the same name, "For many intractable social and political issues, progress gets measured by whether things are slightly less bad than they once were. If we have any chance of changing the way sex crimes are addressed and the 'rape culture' that allows such disregard to continue unabated, we must fix the (broken) bridge ... a societal tolerance of violence against women ... the absence of awareness that rape evidence sat for decades untouched in cities around the country; the politicians who minimize rape, and entire industries where sexual harassment and assault were hidden secrets and perpetrators' careers thrived."
To those of you impacted by sexual assault, as a survivor, as a loved one, you are more than an untested rape kit. Your story matters. You matter.
Heidi Wakeman
Gloucester