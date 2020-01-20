To the editor:
Commercial fisherman up and down the coast are fortune to have Jeanne Shaheen on our side.
When you take into consideration that her home port is New Hampshire, a small fishing state, you ask why does she come out fighting.
I tell you why she cares -- after a fisherman from her state took the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to court and lost regarding paying for monitoring, she came out swinging to help him and others.
God bless her for all she has done. We need the same representation in Massachusetts.
We need our local senators and congressmen to fight for our fishermen.
We need to go forward with a plan to help those who are left.
I have asked senators Warren and Markey and Congressman Moulton to help me draft a “Fish Bill,” like Farm Bill.
I am disappointed that none have got back to me, but I am not going to give up. As a third-generation member of a fishing family, I will continue to fight for them.
Again, Sen. Shaheen, thanks for your help.
Sam Parisi
Gloucester
