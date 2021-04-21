To the editor:
The April 2 article regarding the big shed erected at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum (“Not ship-shape”) was disturbing. It quotes a letter from the building inspector with instructions to meet various requirements by May 31 or be removed by June 30. A building permit was issued in October 2020. Building permits are not granted before determining that a project meets all applicable standards. There must have been miscommunication between the town and the museum.
A few notes about the shed. It was put together with bolts and screw in construction fasteners. The sheathing and flooring are the only things nailed. It could have been nailed together in half the time. It’s clearly built with the possibility of disassembly. There’s no insulation, electricity, plumbing, heating, plaster and most importantly no foundation. The shed sits on blocking, nothing permanent. The chief purpose of the shed is to provide a place to store and work on parts of the historic barn that may be erected on site as a key element in a revitalized museum. It’s also possible that with proper planning and permitting the shed or parts of it could be relocated, put on a foundation, wired, etc., and used to replace the current shop.
The project needs to be considered in perspective. The old barn probably dates from the 1730s. Very few barns remain from that period. It has significant historic worth. Its restoration and re-erection on site might well be a turning point for the museum. It would be another community effort. The shipbuilding history of Essex is unique and ongoing. Somewhere around 4000 vessels have been Essex built. There are places where a greater tonnage was built but no place with that volume. In recent years the schooners Thomas Lennon, Lewis H. Story, Fame, Isabella, and Ardelle have been Essex-built and the restoration of the Sylvina W. Beal is planned for sometime soon. There’s nothing like that anywhere else in this country and to my knowledge abroad. Essex is much more than fried clams and antiques. Let’s hope that the town acts for the best interests of all.
Paul A Schwartz
Beverly