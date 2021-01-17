To the editor:
Most bills in the Massachusetts Legislature are killed behind closed doors, in committee, where our representatives’ votes are not made public. Year after year, important bills on education, climate change, police reform, migrant rights, and many more are voted down and we don’t know how our reps voted or why.
Unless the culture of secrecy in our Statehouse is changed, important legislation will continue to fail.
The 192nd Massachusetts legislative session has just begun; in the next few weeks, the Statehouse will discuss and then vote on the rules governing the next two years.
We need to demand a change to the rulebook. In the recent November election, 86% of voters in our Fifth Essex District supported Question No. 4 instructing our representative (Ann-Margaret Ferrante) to vote in favor of making results of all votes in legislative committee available to the public.
Please ask your legislator today to support transparency. Visit Act on Mass (actonmass.org) to learn more about their statewide transparency campaign. We voters deserve to know!
Barbara Kelley
Gloucester