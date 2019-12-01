To the editor:
American Express declared that this past Saturday was Small Business Saturday, encouraging everyone to shop at local small businesses. I agree. But why just this Saturday?
Owners of small businesses (some of them are your friends) are being hurt every day because of the internet.
Give your fingers and thumbs a rest. Enjoy the outdoors. Help the local economy.
Interact with local merchants who will give you way more personal service than the internet. They need your support.
And any sales tax that you pay will eventually come back to you by keeping other taxes lower.
Herb Harris
Owner, Padgett Business Services
Peabody
