To the editor:
Rockport’s Spring Town meeting is this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the high school. We will be voting to spend $33 million to $34 million -- of which $25 million comes from your taxes. Would you like a say in how it will be spent, or if some should not be spent? There is no absentee voting for Town Meeting. You must be there to make your voice heard. One person, one vote.
The schools are asking for an additional $777,000 in an override to add to their reserves. Another $75,000 is requested for design and engineering for the Long Beach seawall. Next year there will be a request of about $600,000 for the town’s 25% share of these repairs, estimated at $2.4 million. I quiver when I think what would happen to our taxes if we had no FEMA grant. We will be voting another FEMA project, $110,000 for our 25% share of the $440,000 Back Beach revetment repairs. We have $1.9 million in capital outlay projects to pay for out of available funds, and a major borrowing issue of $1.2 million for roads and $1.2 million for water mains. Do you think these are all worthwhile endeavors, or do you disagree? Do you want to be part of the decision-making process?
Other articles that may interest you are the transfer of 15.1 acres in Andrews Woods to the Conservation Commission in a permanent restriction. Judging by the value of abutting Pigeon Cove properties, this tax-title land might be sold for $3 million to $4 million. Do you agree that conservation is the best use for this land?
This is a small sample of what will be discussed and voted Saturday. If you don’t come to Town Meeting, your ideas won’t be heard, nor your vote counted. If only the usual 300 people show up at Town Meeting, each one will be casting votes for 20 other residents, not just themselves. Those who attend will be making decisions for the entire town. Whatever Town Meeting decides on these issues, you will have no recourse but to live with it. Harsh, but true.
Come to Town Meeting this Saturday. Bring a friend. Bring your children and show them how direct democracy works. They’ll be proud of you and you will have made your voice heard and your vote counted.
Mel Michaels
Rockport