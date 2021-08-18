To the editor:
The 63rd Sidewalk Bazaar is now in the rearview mirror and turned out to be a tremendous success for all involved. The event was the first city-wide gathering since 2019. I want to thank the Gloucester Events Committee and the Gloucester City Council for expediting our 2121 permit. Thanks also to Mark Cole of the Department of Public Works and Deputy police Chief Joe Fitzgerald for helping us navigate the street closings and policing the event. Our gratitude to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken for all the support she has given our downtown for this and all the events that will follow this summer.
We could not have done any of this without our “boots on the ground,” our 2121 bazaar coordinator Elliott Margolis and his assistant, Betsy Janus.
Finally, thank you to my fellow merchants, vendors and nonprofits for participating this year and helping make the 63rd Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar such a success.
Joe Ciolino
Director
Gloucester Merchant Association