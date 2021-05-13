To the editor:
During the last couple of months, a core group of supporters has proposed the installation of a commercial fuel tank at Granite Pier. The vast majority of Rockport town residents has been significantly left out of vetting this proposal. The core group has used $9,950 of a Community Preservation Committee grant to pursue their goal. There is also a proposal before the town meeting in September to spend an additional $35,000 to design the necessary infrastructure.
Some local residents have voiced their objections to the use of the preservation funds for such a commercial venture. They also raised issues related to conflict of interest and widespread open meeting law violations. Granted, public participation has been severely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is no need to let this project stay in the shadows.
It must be said that there was a ray of hope expressed at last week’s selectman’s meeting. Some citizens were allowed to raise their concerns. We (the public, local newspapers, local board members, etc.) should become more informed and demand proof from the proponents of this project on how a commercial development at Granite Pier preserves our community.
Susan Waller
Rockport