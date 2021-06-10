To the editor:
Ellen Canavan of Rockport wrote a letter recently suggesting that the U.S. Postal Service had grown useless, especially because of all the “junk” mail.
During the pandemic, people shifted from running to the mall to ordering online, and Amazon and thousands of other retailers scooped up the money, sent out the goods, and mailed even more catalogues and other sales letters. And, lots and lots of cardboard and packing material.
And all during the pandemic we put on our masks and delivered this tonnage to the town recycling station. Each time we even idly clicked on an item on our computers, bang! We gained another of those cute little pop-ups on our computer, and another paper catalogue.
So now we can go back to the mall, but the catalogues continue. My wife died three years ago, and I still get catalogues for her. Not only do I get her catalogues and ones for stuff that I showed an interest in or ordered, but then the marketers share their lists, and I get still more.
When we go to the transfer station, probably 90% of the tonnage we take is those catalogues.
Which brings us back to the U.S.P.S. Why don’t they raise the rate for mailing all this stuff to the point where it pays for much of the cost of shipping any real mail?
Besides getting rid of Postmaster General DeJoy, who was so concerned about mailed ballots, wouldn’t it be nice if the postal service provided a real service, like being there for personal and business mail, mail-in ballots at election time, and slowing down the tonnage of unwanted and unread junk mail?
Samuel W. Coulbourn
Rockport