To the editor:
When we are told we will miss out on state money to help fund a new school, it is a red herring -- meant to divert from the real problems with our schools and our children’s education.
Bigger is not better. A brand new BIG school will not provide a better education for our children. Studies have shown smaller schools build better communities. Students in smaller schools outperform those in larger schools on every academic measure from grades to test scores. Ironically, our new BIG school (West Parish) was the only elementary school in Gloucester not able to maintain the required COVID-19 distance between children. So, smaller schools are also safer.
MSBA funding is available for renovations such as roofing, windows, boilers. MSBA funding is also available for IT upgrades. When we are told we will lose out on “free” money from the state -- that’s a red herring.
Elementary schools have historically been small and neighborhood centered for safety and for their ability to get to know and support each student.
Let’s keep our neighborhood schools.
Let’s renovate our neighborhood schools.
Vote no on Question 3.
Jane Wolf
Gloucester