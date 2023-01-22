To the editor,
Rockport's Town Meeting on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, was host to the implacable, the scold, the walk down the street philosopher, the disgruntled, the distrustful, and plenty of the uninformed.
These characters, right out of a Dickens novel, effectively derailed what was meant to be a custodial cleaning of the zoning articles at the meeting Wednesday. Their hijacking of the captive audience only diminished when the captives realized they were free to leave, resulting in a premature ending as we lost a quorum.
I applaud the dedicated work of the mostly volunteer citizens willing to parse and improve the articles that were the focus of the meeting. Jason Shaw and Bob Visnick, in particular, are public servants in the best sense and I sincerely hope they continue to be willing to act in our interest, even as we are largely disinterested, uninformed and undeserving.
Thanks, and it looks like well be seeing you again in April!
John Gates
Rockport