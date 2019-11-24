To the editor
Timothy D. Lytton may be a professor of law, which explains the ambulance-chaser mentality of his article (”Firearms makers may decide it’s in their interest to help reduce gun violence,” Gloucester Daily Times, Nov. 18). So what’s next? Are General Motors and Ford to be held accountable for drunken driving fatalities? Will we hold Hostess cupcakes responsible for obesity? Are cutlery manufacturers responsible for stabbings?
If you’re going to blame a manufacturer for the actions of a user then consider that principle applied to all manufacturers of all products. This assertion is absolutely ridiculous. Blaming flies for garbage is what this amounts to.
William Guzowski
Beverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.