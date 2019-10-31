To the editor:
As former colleagues of Samantha Verga Watson, we are writing in support of her election to the Gloucester School Committee. We worked together with Sam at Children’s Friend and Family in Gloucester while she was serving as an in-home family therapist. As an agency, we served Gloucester and neighboring communities as in-home family therapists, individual therapists and mentors. It didn’t take long to gain an immense respect for Sam, as she so quickly earned the trust and respect of our clients.
As a lifelong Gloucester resident herself, Sam came to the table with a common experience that gave families a sense of familiarity and connection. As clinicians, this is one of the most important aspects of our job, building a safe and trusting relationship. Sam did this and she did it well. Sam worked and advocated for the needs of our clients tirelessly. It wasn’t uncommon to find our teams in the halls of the Gloucester schools — attending IEP meetings or coordinating with school support staff.
The mental health needs of the children in our community, like many others in the state, have grown. Issues such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and addiction are affecting our children and their families at an alarming rate. As a result, many children come to school needing emotional, behavioral, and special educational support. As a social worker, Sam understands this and is dedicated to helping the schools engage with and provide for these children so that they can reach their highest potential.
Sam’s experience working directly with youth and their families in Gloucester as a social worker at Pathways for Children and Children’s Friend and Family is unmatched. A mental health perspective has been missing on the School Committee. The Gloucester School Committee would benefit greatly from Sam’s experience as a social worker in the community. She has a unique understanding of the challenges Gloucester families and students face and will undoubtedly be an effective voice for the community.
Kristina Simon, LICSW
Gloucester
Sylvie Bell Kasnet
Gloucester
Erica Capone O’Hanley, LCSW
Gloucester
Moriah K. Marsh, LICSW
Ipswich
Erica Carroll
Rockport
