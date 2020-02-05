To the editor:
I just want to express my opinion on the school debate. No one agrees more that schools need updating and maintaining.
So do we need a combined $72 million school? I doubt it. I guess the city thinks so since they have already spent quite a bit of money on research, and now have formed a group to push for this.
The location is debatable. The area is very congested already, but they want to add more. There is also the disruption of a memorial field that the city supported and encouraged the upgrading of such a short time ago.
Taxes will go up and we have other needs looming in our not too distant future. Please email your councilors and School Committee members to let them know if you’re against this. Speak up!
Susan Muise
Gloucester
