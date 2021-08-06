To the editor:
Have you filled out the Open Space and Recreation survey yet? Please take a few moments to tell us what and how much you value Gloucester’s precious open spaces and recreational resources. This survey will help our committee prioritize the growth, acquisition and management of our woods, fields, parks, water access, playgrounds, beaches and ball courts. With an Open Space plan on file with the state, Gloucester is eligible for grant funding to improve existing recreational equipment and facilities as well as to acquire and protect open space.
We want to hear from all citizens, of all ages! Your voice will help us set the priorities for the plan. Note: survey is open to all, including non-residents.
The survey is open until Friday, Aug. 6, and can be accessed via the Gloucester Open Space and Recreation website on the city website.
Speak up for Gloucester and let your voice be heard!
Heidi Wakeman
Chairperson
Open Space and Recreation Committee
Gloucester