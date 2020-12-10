To the editor:
Reading a post from “We are all in this Together” regarding a Christmas Eve jingle, I immediately thought “What a wonderful idea.” The post reads in part:
“On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m., everyone should come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for two minutes to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh.” It ends with “Let us end 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness.” I knew that I could and that I would ring a big old school bell in memory of you know who. I know I will be looking forward to hearing rings and echoes from neighbors and friends within earshot of my home, but I also envision hearing bells across America.
Because my mind never stops, my thoughts went immediately to Ernest Hemingway and to his work “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” written in 1940. Some thought his words were a dress rehearsal for the Second World War. From there I found a poem by John Donne, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” of which the first line is “No man is an island,” and it spoke to death of one of us and how it diminishes all of us.
It seems like some days my mind has the daunting task of figuring it all out. I know our country is divided. We have serious issues in not listening to each other while we still can. We cannot touch, hug or kiss. We are being told to separate and to keep social distance. Our smiles are hidden beneath mask, but our eyes still reflect what is in our hearts. I look for your heart in the grocery store, at my front door or in a doctor’s office. I see you.
At the beginning of the pandemic, a friend who came to America from a socialist/fascist country as a child said, “They just want to see how long they can get you to wear a mask.” That was it, just one line, one thought.
Even though your mouth and smiles are covered there is no need for you to be quiet. Wear your masks if that is needed (I do), but toss off that muzzle. Speak your thoughts and speak them freely while you still can, for the America we have today we may not recognize tomorrow.
Hate for one man has changed some in a way that they may not be known to you as they once were. No longer can they reason. Some are impaired by so much hate that their hearts may never heal. That in itself is a horrible death.
I channel flip all the time! If the president of the United States is addressing the nation, I care to hear first-hand what comes out of his mouth. Let us face it — he is not a polished speaker by any means. His demeanor is that of a businessman, or perhaps a foreman, who is used to speaking to crews of blue-collar workers, you know, the people who are the backbone of this country. If you hate President Trump it may be because you are not seeing all he has accomplished or all he has done for his country. If you rely on CNN and the mainstream media you are not seeing him live, but rather hearing sound bites pasted together to form an altogether different meaning from the message that he is trying to deliver to you. While some stations are showing him live, some mainstream news media are trash talking about him in a way that I have never seen or heard done to an American president before. They will not carry the live broadcast. I must be honest with you here, If I watched CNN on a regular basis, I would probably hate him too. So, I channel flip from CNN to Fox to British newscasts and now I am well into channels that are into the 1,000-plus stations. I search for the truth. I study.
Know that there is always someone who will try to rewrite history to enhance their own agenda. It is done not for your good, but for their own benefit. Learn to find truth. Speak your truth while you can, because if someone lies to you over and over and speaks to you loud or long enough you will start to believe it. After a while you will conform and you will only hear one voice, that is an unAmerican agenda.
So, I ask you now to hear all voices, talk it out, bury the absurd hatred, for we know not next For Whom the Bell Tolls.
Lee Swekla
Gloucester