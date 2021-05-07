To the editor:
Work on the Panama Canal was almost halted by a mosquito-borne malaria outbreak until the Army Corps of Engineers called in Joe Potter. Many years later, the visionary Walt Disney purchased miles of mosquito-infested swampland in Florida whereupon to establish Disney World.
Sounds crazy, right? How can anyone have fun outdoors with all those mosquitoes? You can’t just spray them and poison them all. The wetlands of Florida are among the most environmentally sensitive regions in the world. So Walt calls in Joe Potter. Joe devised a program of mosquito control so astounding as to be worthy of the Magic Kingdom. Millions of visitors spend millions of dollars every year to play outside in the Florida swamplands; and mosquitoes still live there. They are the foundation of the food chain in that vast wetlands area.
We no longer have Joe Potter, but we have his legacy in the models of his work. Certainly, there are better options for Massachusetts than the widespread dispersion of toxins.
Hilary Frye
Gloucester