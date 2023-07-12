To the editor:
It’s now a truth universally acknowledged that our nation, state and local communities are in the grip of an affordable housing crisis. Our governor is taking action to address it. Our cities and towns as well. So entrenched and widespread is the problem, so difficult to redress, that it will take the effort of anyone who cares about sustaining the beautiful communities we call home to get involved.
Two years ago, five Rockport citizens banded together to do just that. The result is the Rockport Community Land Trust (RCLT), a private nonprofit dedicated to building and renovating sustainably affordable homes for working families in Rockport. Our mission grew out of a belief that for our town to continue to grow and thrive, we must focus on ensuring that we maintain a dynamic multigenerational community. The New York Times article, “Community Land Trusts Are Working to Create New Homeowners (July 8),” reinforces our approach.
We’re just getting started, and the market conditions make it especially challenging. Interest rates, market prices, short supply, an aging population, the nature of Cape Ann as a tourist destination — all combine to limit affordable housing options.
That’s why we’re calling on all civic-minded Rockport citizens to consider what they can do to help. Perhaps you’d like to become a member for $20 a year, attend monthly meetings and help set the direction of our work. Perhaps you’re lucky enough to make a large donation of cash or stock. Or even donate a house or some property for the purpose of creating a permanent stream of affordable housing. Whatever you’re able to do, even spreading the word to friends and family, will further our cause.
You can find us online at rockportclt.org and on Instagram at rockportaffordablehousing. Feel free to reach out to any one of us for more information.
Denise Donnelly, President, Rockport Community Land Trust
Sarah Wilkinson, Treasurer
Geoffry Juviler, Clerk
Robert Rosenfield, Member
Tim Thurman, Member