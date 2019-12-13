To the editor:
As I pass by the site of the former St. Peter’s High School, later Fuller School, now under demolition, I can’t help wondering what brought it to this end.
I was an altar boy at the St. Peter’s Fiesta mass when Cardinal Cushing announced he was going to build this school. The construction began around 1964. It was, by any account, a visually stunning building and nothing so fine had been built in the city since the Gloucester High School in 1939, a building ahead of its time. While touring the new building, I could not help but be a little envious. I had graduated from St. John’s Prep and had recently toured the new building, Brother Benjamin Hall and Alumni Auditorium. Architecturally, there was no comparison, inside or out. The auditorium at St. Peter’s was outstanding. Father Frank Toste, who had worked on Broadway before he joined the Holy Cross Fathers, made sure it had a stage with state-of-the-art equipment. It was the finest in the city and lacked only an orchestra pit. About a year after the school opened, an article in the Boston Globe’s “Today’s Architecture” column by Joseph Eldridge praised the school’s design, noting that its use of sturdy, maintenance-free materials ... leave this year-old school as fresh as the day it was built. That could have been said 50 years later.
What went wrong? At the time the school was built, St. Ann’s Parish still ran a very small high school. The fact that the new school was not co-ed deprived the girls of Cape Ann of a very nice school and had it been, it would have helped with enrollment. Also, a Catholic co-ed high school already existed in Peabody with Bishop Fenwick and an all-boys school existed in Danvers with St. John’s Prep. Perhaps that was too much competition? The fact that the school as at the end of the line, so to speak, also didn’t help. Almost everyone had to be bused. With the death of Cardinal Cushing, a new archbishop, Humberto Medeiros, was installed. He inherited a great deal of debt. Cushing had continued to build as he always had, even though many of the big donors he relied on were no longer around to help. Medeiros was determined to pay down the debt and among many items that were on the block were the Hammond Castle, for which the archbishop was trustee by J.H. Hammond Jr.’s will, and the new school. The castle debt was paid by famous New York organist Virgil Fox, who put together a new group of trustees to run it.
As for the school, the city, not surprisingly, was the only interested buyer and acquired St. Peter’s for about $4 million, if memory serves. Unfortunately, it was surplus to the city from the start. O’Malley School was either already built or being built at this time. While I cannot second-guess the School Committee of that time, I fear the school was not used to best advantage. Like many of the old schools in town -- Forbes, Central Grammar and Hovey -- St. Peter’s was built to last. How unfortunate that, like these schools some use could not have been found for it rather than the wasteful, expensive destruction now taking place.
R. David Porper
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.