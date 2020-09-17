To the editor:
The article this summer about the long friendship of Grace Favazza and Rosalie Laiachino (“Fiesta and friends forever,” Aug. 26) was so heart-warming. This story of two great friends really hits home and so many of us were elated going down memory lane — it stands for so much.
Our generation has held the torch for the light to St. Peter and we have been lucky to pass it on to so many young men and women who make it so joyful. We all miss our annual event.
During this time of the pandemic, let us all praise the friendships we’ve had for so many years...Grace and Rosalie were living proof so much, that they even followed each other to heaven!
Cecilia Kyrouz-Doucette
Gloucester