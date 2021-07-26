To the editor:
When the members of the Associated Clergy of Cape Ann read the news of the most recent hateful graffiti at Gloucester Crossing and the Green Street Playground, we had a variety of responses. Some of us wanted to hold a prayer vigil, to reclaim the space that had been defiled. Others didn’t want to draw attention to it, by taking action. Still others thought that a letter to the editor would be the best response.
Hatefulness? Ignorance? We will never know. What we do know is that these were not isolated incidents. We became aware of an upswing last summer, when a swastika was etched into the sand at Good Harbor Beach. Since then, graffiti and other symbols of hate have become all too common, in Gloucester.
Was it done by drunk kids? Confused youth? Who knows, but it was adults who hurled epithets and trash at the Black Lives Matter youth gathering last summer. It was adults who threatened the peaceful protesters with hot coffee and squealing tires. If it was kids, they learned how to hate from adults.
Do the people who sprayed graffiti at Gloucester Crossing know that the word swastika, comes from the Sanskrit svastika, which means good fortune? Do they realize that it was a symbol of well-being in several ancient societies, including those in India, China, Africa and Europe? Or that it was used by the Native Americans in this country? It is still used by a variety of religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.
Perhaps our “artist(s)” in question know that it is the most obvious and well-known symbol of the Nazi party in Germany, symbolizing Ayran purity (a scientific impossibility). The symbol is largely known to represent a German political party that killed political opponents, people considered physically “feeble”, mentally ill, Jews, gypsies, gays, lesbians, and so many good people trying to protect same. No one can get in the mind of the person with the spray paint but we suspect that the symbol was used to be cruel, to be insensitive, to be hateful.
We like to think of ourselves as good and decent people and when we see symbols like the swastika or KKK sprayed on a wall, it upsets our sense of community, of safety, and of inclusion.
But the facts are that we on Cape Ann know that antisemitism has no real home here. We know that racism has no home here. We understand that diversity is the way of the world. Diversity makes life more interesting, more beautiful, more textured. We know that our leaders and our residents stand firm in our repudiation of any behavior that is hateful, whether it is antisemitic, homophobic or racist. We hope and pray that the behavior is not tied to a deeper mental illness and perverse beliefs.
It was probably just done to show off for friends. Regardless of intent, you failed.
With sorrow and with mercy,
Fr. Jim Achadinha,
Pastor, Holy Family and Our Lady of Good Voyage
Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell,
Pastor, Trinity Congregational Church, Gloucester.
The Rev. Anne Deneen,
Pastor, retired, ELCA
The Rev. Ronald J. Gariboldi,
Retired co/pastor Holy Family Parish, Gloucester
The Rev. Derek van Gulden,
Pastor, The First Congregational Church of Rockport, UCC
The Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault,
Pastor, Annisquam Village Church
Elsa M Marshall,
Retired UCC Assoc Conference Minister of Faith Formation and Youth
The Rev. Susan A. Moran,
Minister, Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport
The Rev. Janet Parsons,
Minister, Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church
The Rev. Prentice M. Roberts and Rev. Valerie M. Roberts-Toler,
Pastors of Gloucester and Rockport United Methodist Churches
The Rev. Rona Tyndall,
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church
The Rev Karin E Wade,
Rector, St Mary’s Episcopal Church