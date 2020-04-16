To the editor:
Stand up and be counted in the National 2020 Census! In mid-March, homes across the country began receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, a nonpartisan organization, is committed to a fair and accurate 2020 Census. A complete count of Cape Ann ensures fair representation of state and federal districts set by population. The results are the basis for distribution of vital federal funding for all communities.
The census is available on-line at www.2020census.gov. It can still be filled out on a paper form, to be delivered to every household that has not yet sent a digital reply. Or, you can complete your census by phone at 844-330-2020.
The questionnaire is easy. It only takes a few minutes and does not require extensive computer skills. There are no questions about immigration status. There are no questions of a personal nature which you would hesitate to share with a casual acquaintance. Your data will be kept confidential for an actuarial lifetime of 72 years. The records are held by the National Archives where your information is protected by law until April 2, 2092.
Why it matters
The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location.
What is determined using the census data:
Our morning commute: Census results influence highway planning and construction, as well as grants for buses, subways, and other public transit systems.
Our education: Census results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program, school lunches, and grants that support teachers and special education.
Our health: Census data is used to determine where community health centers are placed to better serve patients and aid current health disparities.
Our political representation: Census data is used to draw the state and federal legislative district lines that ultimately determine the elected officials who represent us.
And the list goes on, including programs to support rural areas, to restore wildlife, to prevent child abuse, to prepare for wildfires, and to provide housing assistance for older adults.
This information is vital to a well-run democracy. The Constitution requires that a complete census be performed every 10 years so that the number of representatives assigned to each state fairly reflects the population of each state. Census information is used at every level of government to track trends in population growth and demographics – for example, how many school children age 5 to 18 are there in Massachusetts compared to seniors over age 70; and which group is expanding the fastest?
Let’s avoid that extra time and expense that this project might cost us. By responding online or, you will be helping the US government conserve natural resources, save taxpayer money, and more efficiently process the data .In this time of self-quarantining to avoid spreading the coronavirus, don’t force hard working census takers to go door to door gathering this information. Log on to my2020census.gov and be counted today!
Hannah Kimberley
President League of Women Voters of Cape Ann
Ramelle Pulitzer President
League of Women Voters of
Central Berkshire County
