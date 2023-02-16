To the editor,
Winter doldrums can affect any of us while we wait for spring flowers and warmer weather.
However, there is a lot going on at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St., no matter what time of year. To give some examples, lunch five days a week, music, line dancing, corn hole, art, bingo, yoga, cribbage, bridge, health care advice, technology instruction and much, much more.
If you are not on our mailing list, please call 978-325-5800 then press 1 so we can include you to receive our monthly newsletter. Just tell our receptionist that you want to be in the know when it comes to all the great things going on at our center.
Suzanne Silveira
Gloucester Council on Aging