To the editor:
Several weeks ago on my walk to Halibut Point State Park I was rather surprised to see, inside the recently fenced-off parking lot, a proliferation of tree-cutting trucks and wood choppers. It was loud, it was disturbing and felt incredibly “off.”
Upon entrance into the park I was horrified to see what I could best describe as a kind of environmental “murder scene” -- around three dozen trees being energetically and quickly cut down.
When I asked what was going on I was told that all of the trees in the area were slated to be destroyed and removed. In under two hours they were completely gone.
I estimate 98% of residents of Cape Ann knew nothing of this plan to “revitalize” Halibut Point State Park. I know from speaking to the neighbors that they were not told that every single one of the trees would be destroyed and removed from the parking lot. They, too, were shocked and upset.
As I walked down the trails I saw many trees tagged to be cut down to “widen the path.” All of a sudden this seems quite urgent and necessary! DCR employees I spoke with acted as if it was really, really important to eliminate trees and “fix” nature’s “problems.”
This was clearly, to me, an underhanded and environmentally criminal act that destroyed the fragile coastal ecosystem at the p[ark. The project is slated to go on for six weeks. That’s sure is a lot of “reinvigorating,” (as the DCR is calling it). Additionally, this could not have been given the go-ahead by the Rockport Conservation Commission because at the time of the tree massacre that I witnessed, the RCC was non-existent.
Somebody, somehow, in the Massachusetts state offices decided that laying down more pavement for a few more parking spots takes much greater precedence than saving the trees. That area is now destroyed, making way for much more asphalt. What is coming next?
We are in a global climate emergency and need mature, oxygen-providing trees. Is this revitalization? No. This is negligent. This is insanity.
Annette Dion
Rockport