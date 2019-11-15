To the editor:
President Donald Trump has officially begun a yearlong process to exit the Paris climate agreement, making the United States the only major country in the world not participating in this pact. Considering that global temperatures are expected to rise 3 degrees Celsius, and extreme weather will drive millions into poverty, this move by the president is ill-advisable to say the least. In the Paris agreement, the U.S. had planned to cut its heat-trapping pollution at least 26% below 2005 levels by 2025.
Realizing the high stakes in this matter, dozens of mayors and governors have announced that they will support the goals of the Paris Accord. Included in this list is our own governor, Charlie Baker. As the withdrawal from the Paris Accord will not become official until a day after the 2020 presidential election, the urgent need is to contact your mayor/town manager and governor registering your strong support to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
Keep in mind that, according to Al Gore, it will only take a new president 30 days to get us back into the Paris Accord. Save our planet — it’s the only planet we have!
Robert Gamer
Danvers
