To the editor:
Driving down Thatcher Road to Stop & Shop, I would always notice a string of houses that had “In Fauci We Trust” signs on their front lawns. It’s like we’ve elevated this man beyond mere mortal status, with the fate of an entire nation resting on his next words.
The other evening Dr. Fauci was on cable news, reflecting on the tragic milestone of 500,000 deaths, and was asked why our country has 25% of the world’s Covid-19 deaths. He paused, trying to find an answer, and commented he can’t help but think that it has to do with our “political divisions.”
And I thought to myself, really? Did he just say that?
This was after another recent interview where he said that wearing two masks at once was “just common sense,” which I was also perplexed about. After watching about 100 press conferences on COVID-19, in none do I remember that wearing two masks was a requirement. That’s after we were told initially told not to wear one, then to wear one, now we need to wear two?
The other day, Fauci said we’ll need to wear masks until 2022 and maybe beyond, which contradicts other research, and discourages people about the vaccines, which the data says are highly effective.
His ongoing comments are starting to be called the “Fauci flip flops.”
I’m not advocating against anything Dr. Fauci says. I’m not a scientist or a doctor, but the more he talks the more I question his comments as they seemingly change like the tides at Good Harbor.
There seem to be several common-sense reasons why we have more deaths, as tragic as this is.
America has the largest elderly population in the western world. We have more than 50 million people over age of 65. To put this in perspective, the population of Canada is about 38 million. More than 35% of all U.S. deaths have come from assisted care facilities and staff.
America has the highest obesity rate of all industrialized nations. Health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and hypertension go hand in hand, and are some of the leading comorbidity factors with COVID-19. If you correlate the obesity rankings with the percentage of COVID-19 related deaths, per country, the numbers are striking. Johns Hopkins documented this with the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Mexico at the top, while Japan, South Korea and the Philippines were near the bottom. The data is very compelling.
Americans are also the most transient people on earth. We are ranked first for trips per year per person for domestic travel. We are on the move, we go here and go there, we want to be around others, we can’t help ourselves, it’s part of who we are. We are a fiercely independent and social culture. We don’t like being told what to do. We have slogans like “Live Free Or Die”.
All of the factors mentioned above, and more, make us different. We can’t be compared to other countries. We’re not Sweden or Japan. Yet Dr. Fauci didn’t mention any of these things in his answer, or answer like a scientist. Instead he chose to get political, which in my opinion undermines his credibility.
As with anything, we should do our own research from reputable sources, and also follow the direction of our local officials, who have been doing a tremendous job under very difficult circumstances.
Jim Fordham
Rockport