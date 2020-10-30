To the editor:
I am writing in response to Gordon Baird’s column this week titled “Postcards from Montana.”
As one of the two officially named committee members of Vote Yes for Gloucester Kids, it saddens me that sweeping accusations are being made about the people behind Vote Yes. It is a group of Gloucester parents, some of whom are also Gloucester teachers, who just want better for our collective children, and their children, and their children after that.
Yes, many generations of kids will attend this school. Mr. Baird suggests that the school will cost around $1 million per family who gets to use the school, based on about 400 students using it. Last time I checked $40 million divided by 400 was actually $100,000. Also those numbers suggest that only one rotation of 400 students from unique families would attend the school. While I didn’t crunch the exact numbers, if the school is built to last for a few or more decades, the number of unique families it will serve will be much, much greater than 400, making the cost per family a small fraction of $100,000.
But I digress.
Mr. Baird seemed quite concerned about the source of the mailers sent out to all Gloucester residents last week. I can assure you that these mailers, which I procured and a fellow Gloucester parent designed, along with everything else the committee has done, are above board. I welcome you to review the campaign finance report that I personally prepared as treasurer and filed at City Hall Monday, Oct. 26. In this report you will see the list of donations we received from more than 40 well-respected members of this community (not including the many donations under the $50 reporting threshold), people who too want to see Gloucester be able to provide a better educational experience for our students, and a better workplace for our hardworking, dedicated teachers.
You will also see a list of expenditures the committee has made, the largest of which was to Printingforless.com, for our mailers. Through thorough research, our committee found that using the United States Postal Service’s “Every Door Direct Mail” service would be a great way to get some facts about Question 3 out to the people of Gloucester who may have not been following the story in the Gloucester Daily Times or via Facebook. The USPS lists their preferred printing partners right on their website, one of which was Printingforless.com, out of Livingston, MONTANA.
I know the opposition would love to connect the Vote Yes committee to some sweeping conspiracy that involves Dore & Whittier, WT Rich, the city of Gloucester, and some “meddlers” out in Montana, but no such connection exists. This election, both on the national and local levels, has really brought out the worst in people. You are allowed your reasons for voting no and I respect that. Please have the same respect for those who have a different opinion than yourself and stop spreading mistruths simply because you don’t agree. At the end of the day, we want what we think is best for Gloucester’s kids, and that is truly our only motivation. Kindly stop suggesting otherwise.
Justine E. Laurie
Gloucester