To the editor:
History tells me we need to streamline the process for streamlining the permitting process! RE: "Permitting delays seen slowing clean energy transition," June 20, gloucestertimes.com.
Did the U.S. team of automotive manufacturers have to wade through permitting before retooling to make tanks for the World War II war effort or did they recognize the importance of responding to an emergency?
We have a climate emergency caused by pollution, primarily from tailpipe and smokestack emissions.
The first step to lessening the impact of global warming is to declare that we have a compounding pollution emergency that needs immediate and unified effort. Declare War on Pollution!!
At this point the permitting process can and should be replaced by our best intentions to do the right thing.
We have all watched the tragic delays that offshore wind has endured throughout their permitting process. It is a technology that has flourished for decades across the world yet the U.S. permitting process has treated it like a threat to all humanity.
The threat to all life on Earth is to not implement solutions in policy, technology and lifestyle before we’ve delayed them to death.
Janice Kubiac,
Hyannis