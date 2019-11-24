To the editor:
This picture was taken Wednesday as I tried to go up Webster Street to visit family. Maybe the School Committee and the city should see this.
The people that live on the street have to endure this the whole school year. My husband's family owns the first green house and the first house after the field.
Add 200 more children and buses and no one will be able travel Webster Street during the time the children get out of school.
The parents get there real early to try and park to wait for their children.
Where is the School Committee and the city on this major issue!?
Louise Palazzola,
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.