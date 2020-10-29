To the editor:
If you told us 26 years ago (when we were classmates in Corrine McGrath’s seventh grade at O’Maley School) that we would be writing a letter, together, asking the community to join us in voting yes on Nov. 3, we wouldn’t have believed you. Yet, here we are. Although we are no longer sitting side by side in room 117 of Discovery House, the Gloucester Public School district remains one of the most important aspects of our lives. After many years of being classroom teachers to fourth and fifth grade students at Veterans and East Gloucester, we now sit side by side as two of Gloucester’s elementary school instructional coaches. We send our children to the schools in which we teach and we are also active members of our parent and neighborhood communities.
Teaching and learning have changed significantly over these past two decades. Yet, the buildings that we are required to teach in have not. East Gloucester and Veterans were built in the 1940s and 1950s, respectively. They are not equipped to meet the instructional and learning expectations of the 21st century classroom. We are responsible for preparing our students to enter a competitive global society but we are asked to do so in a post-World War II building where technology like the internet could not possibly have been considered so many decades ago. The current conditions put our students at a distinct learning disadvantage and we strive to keep pace with our rapidly changing world.
In addition to not being equipped for our modern times, both buildings have deteriorated past the point of no return. These deficiencies create daily challenges that interfere with learning. Whether a student needs to wear a jacket or T-shirt in winter based on the whims of an unpredictable heating system, or that student needs one-to-one instruction in the hallway, many of these problems would be solved immediately by a new facility. Furthermore it would provide the advantages of having a true gymnasium, cafeteria, stage, art room, media center and music room in this wonderfully designed building. Students deserve the opportunity to learn in a safe, clean environment that has regulated temperatures and adequate space. All Gloucester students deserve equitable access to modern learning facilities.
This new school would provide all of these things among so many other benefits for both Veterans and East Gloucester students, families and teachers. Combining the schools will double the size of each grade level teaching team allowing more opportunities to collaborate and share ideas. We are excited about the prospect of the school merger, and having the chance to sit together again in a Gloucester public school building.
Build the new school. Vote yes on Question 3 for kids, for teachers, for Gloucester.
Kristie Lambert
Kristen Parsons
Gloucester