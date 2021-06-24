To the editor:
Earlier this month, the City Council approved the special permit for a height exception for the new East Gloucester/Veterans Elementary School. It was the fifth time the council has passed legislation necessary to advance the process of replacing for the East Gloucester and Veterans schools, long passed their useful life. The council’s deliberations were democratic, thoughtful, and allowed for public commentary. The council is to be commended for their work on behalf of the voters, the community who approved the funding of the school last fall, and, most importantly, the elementary students and their families who will benefit from a better public education in Gloucester.
Now that the Veterans students will be relocated to the swing space at St. Ann’s in September for the next two years, it is important that all of us do what we can to support the next stages of construction so that the timetable for returning our students to the new school are met. We should remember that any delay has twp very negative impacts on the project:
-- Any delay will add to the cost of the project, and that cost will be borne directly by the taxpayers of Gloucester.
-- Any delay will directly impact the educational experience of those students for whom this school will serve.
The entire purpose of this project is to provide our students and their families the best education possible. The School Committee and the Building Committee have kept this goal clearly in their focus and in our best interests. All of the concerns about the site location – traffic impact, open space and recreation, the relocation of the softball field, and the honoring of the memory of Joseph Mattos – are being addressed by the city. While continued discussion on this issues will allow the City to make the end result better, they should not be allowed to delay the end result.
At this point in the project, we owe it to our students and their families to make the new school a reality, and all of us – especially elected officials, the administration, and those with opposing views – need to help our students achieve the finest public education we can provide for them.
Paul Lundberg
Gloucester