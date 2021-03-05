To the editor:
This is in response to the Feb. 26 letter by Chuck Francis, “Local lawmakers should support End of Life Options Act.”
We also want to urge state Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante to step up and become co-sponsors for the resubmitted End of Life Options Act.
For us, it is extremely personal.
We have been married for 40 years. In October 2018, Lee was diagnosed with terminal Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. As time and the disease progress, not knowing if side effects, pain and suffering can be managed effectively, our worry and fear greatly increase. The passage of this bill would allow us the peace of mind to know that in the last six months of Lee’s life, if the pain and suffering is too great, she will be able to get medication, with a doctor’s approval, to end her life.
To everyone reading this letter who understand the importance of this legislation, we also urge you to contact your state legislators and express support for this bill.
Lee Marshall
Paul Cary Goldberg
Gloucester