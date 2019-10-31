To the editor:
I was frankly appalled at the ad hominem attack by Karen Favazza Spencer (”Councilor must listen to constituents,” Oct. 31) on a talented and honest person that I know Jen Holmgren to be. Consider the source from one who is so possessed with the pseudo-science of anti-fluoridation that she would engage in tactics such as we might expect from a more honest observer. To think that Jen Holmgren would support the real science of the chairman of the Gloucester Board of Health rather than the pseudo-science spouted by Ms. Spencer, how shocking! The comments by Ms. Spencer claiming scientific research for her anti-fluoride position totally ignores the far greater number of research findings by the public health and medical professions that endorse fluoride in the public water supply. Thank the wisdom of the great majority of trained scientists and public health specialists to refute the position that Ms. Spencer represents. I am also a Fulbright Scholar in environmental and natural resource economics and 32 years professor of economics and geology at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. I reviewed the information that was presented by Ms. Spencer and her followers when the subject was on the ballot in Gloucester and found serious distortions of facts and conclusions in their references and arguments out of context with the findings of several cited studies. Jen Holmgren is a trained professional with a long history of excellent service to the Cape Ann community. She deserves the support of honest and decent citizens for her reelection to the City Council.
Henry N. McCarl, Ph.D.
Professor Emeritus
The University of Alabama in Birmingham
