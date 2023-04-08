To the editor:
Most people agree that an investment in our children is an investment in our future. Legislation is now pending that will greatly improve access to childcare and early childhood education for families of the Commonwealth.
Helping children and families from the start is a winning strategy to encourage a love of learning which will help children develop into productive and responsible adults. We know education is the pathway to success while also mitigating the likelihood of substance abuse and criminal activity.
Parents want their children to be healthy, to have good paying jobs, and solid self-esteem. Parents of limited financial means need help to accomplish this. Access to affordable childcare helps families to stay in the workforce while their children benefit from quality daycare.
We can support children and families by encouraging our state representatives and senators to vote in favor of Common Start, H.489 and S.301, “An Act providing affordable and accessible high-quality early education and care to promote child development and well-being and support the economy in the Commonwealth.”
All of us need to do our part to ensure that the next generation of children grow into the strong and productive citizens of tomorrow. Act now!
Liz Fragola,
Rockport
Co-Chair, North Shore Area Branch AAUW-MA