To the editor:
Climate change, at this point, is irreversible, but there is still time to mitigate its effects.
We’ve been relying on fossil fuels for energy since the industrial revolution, and at first, we had no clue it was harmful. However, for the past 50 years, scientists have been warning the public of the effects of our dangerous emission levels, yet these claims have gone unheard. For decades, all of the research has pointed toward one possible solution: renewable energy. Massachusetts has always been a legislative trailblazer, and if the 100% Clean Act were to pass, it would greatly incentivize the rest of the country, and thus many others, to follow suit.
Renewable energy is abundant, more efficient than fossil fuels, and above all, sustainable. In order to thrive on this planet and sustain our way of life, we need sustainable sources of energy. The 100% Clean Act would commit Massachusetts to 100% clean and renewable sources of energy by 2045. I want my children to be able to survive on this planet, and if we reach the goals set by the 100% Clean Act, they may have a chance. We need as much support as possible to save our future generations.
Joshua Boudrow
Salem